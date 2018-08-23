Parke County man airlifted after lawnmower accident

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A 74-year-old man was airlifted in Parke County after a lawnmower accident.
It happened in the northeastern part of the county at around 4:30 Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the lawnmower rolled over on the man.
He is in critical condition.
Officials are not releasing his name at this time.
