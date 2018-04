PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fishers, get ready!

On Friday, 1,000 largemouth bass were added to Raccoon Lake in Parke County.

The Indiana Bass Federation, in cooperation with the Department of Natural Resources, are behind the stocking of the lake.

The bass dropped in the water ranged in size from eight to 12 inches.

They came from a hatchery in Cincinnati, Ohio.