Parke County covered bridge closed for repairs

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weather gets nicer, we are starting to see more and more workers out on the road.

We have another road closure to pass along...and this one is in Parke County.

The Mansfield Covered Bridge is closed for roof repairs.

A tree limb fell and damaged the roof in December.

The bridge remained open, leaving the hold in the roof, until now.

The Parke County Highway Department says they do not know when the repairs will be wrapped up.