Parke County courthouse project set to wrap soon

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County renovation project is set to finish ahead of schedule!

Last spring, News 10 told you about the courthouse in Rockville getting a facelift.

Crews tackled the clock tower first. That's because the tower let water leak into the building.

During that project, workers realized the second layer of the building also needed fixed.

Construction was initially set to wrap up in August. Tuesday, Parke County Commissioner Jim Meece told News 10 work should wrap up before the end of July.

This is good news because it'll be finished way before this year's Covered Bridge Festival.