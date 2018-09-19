Parke County approves longevity pay for deputies and county employees

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- Ed Roach has been serving at the Parke County Jail for more than twenty years. Roach says there have been a few changes at the jail over the years, but one of the biggest is those who work in it.

"I’ve been jail commander for over twelve years and I’ve now gone through fifty-five jailers since vie became jail commander. So it’s really important we try to get the pay up as high as we can to get the most qualified people," said Roach.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office ranks in the top "5" across the state for lowest deputy salaries. It’s been an ongoing issue for many years in Parke County. Lower wages resulting in employees leaving for higher paid positions out of the county.

"We just had our budget adoption hearing recently and what they ended up doing was giving us longevity pay for our department but also throughout the whole county for all employees," said Sheriff Justin Cole

The longevity pay resolution was just recently passed by the Parke County Council. It aims to fix this issue affecting its employees.

Below shows the compensation provided to employees and Deputies through the new resolution.

Deputies: fifth year- $2,000 compensation. Tenth year- $4,000 compensation. Fifteenth year- $6,000

County employees: fifth year- $1,000. Tenth year- $2,000. Fifteenth year- $3,000.

The council hopes these changes will not only reward those already serving long term but also inspire others to stay longer.

"Our guys that have been here ten years or fifteen years. It puts them up more where at area departments are starting out at so we can keep them from hopefully leaving," said Sheriff Cole.

Other details about the 2019 Parke County budget are as follows:

-total projected budget is $15,797,783

-$5,195,553 will go towards road funding with some extra assistance from the "community crossings matching grant".

-$75,000 initial investment towards park renovation/ work.