Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Parke County approves longevity pay for deputies and county employees

The Parke County Sheriff's Office ranks in the top "5" across the state for lowest deputy salaries. It’s been an ongoing issue for many years in Parke County. Lower wages resulting in employees leaving for higher paid positions out of the county.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- Ed Roach has been serving at the Parke County Jail for more than twenty years. Roach says there have been a few changes at the jail over the years, but one of the biggest is those who work in it.

"I’ve been jail commander for over twelve years and I’ve now gone through fifty-five jailers since vie became jail commander. So it’s really important we try to get the pay up as high as we can to get the most qualified people," said Roach.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office ranks in the top "5" across the state for lowest deputy salaries. It’s been an ongoing issue for many years in Parke County. Lower wages resulting in employees leaving for higher paid positions out of the county.

"We just had our budget adoption hearing recently and what they ended up doing was giving us longevity pay for our department but also throughout the whole county for all employees," said Sheriff Justin Cole

The longevity pay resolution was just recently passed by the Parke County Council. It aims to fix this issue affecting its employees.

Below shows the compensation provided to employees and Deputies through the new resolution.

Deputies: fifth year- $2,000 compensation. Tenth year- $4,000 compensation. Fifteenth year- $6,000
County employees: fifth year- $1,000. Tenth year- $2,000. Fifteenth year- $3,000.

The council hopes these changes will not only reward those already serving long term but also inspire others to stay longer.

"Our guys that have been here ten years or fifteen years. It puts them up more where at area departments are starting out at so we can keep them from hopefully leaving," said Sheriff Cole.

Other details about the 2019 Parke County budget are as follows:
-total projected budget is $15,797,783
-$5,195,553 will go towards road funding with some extra assistance from the "community crossings matching grant".
-$75,000 initial investment towards park renovation/ work.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toxaway Day in Vigo County

Image

Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition

Image

Power of the Purse event helps local kids

Image

ISU hosts career fair

Image

Parke County burglary investigation

Image

Homeowners fed up with an abandoned Terre Haute house

Image

A cool down is in the forecast!

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out numbers

Image

Indiana National Guard leaves to help in North Carolina

Image

Ivy Tech Transfer Fair

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands