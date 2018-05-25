Parke County Sheriff's Office warns of scam, person claiming to be from AT&T

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff's Office has a scam warning for you.

According to a post on their Facebook page, there are reports of a scammer claiming to be a representative from AT&T making the rounds.

The scammer will tell potential victims that there is an error with their AT&T account and to fix it, they need a social security number.

These calls are reportedly happening later at night.

According to AT&T's website, they will never call, text, or email you for personal information.

To learn how to report this scam to AT&T, click here.