Parke County Sheriff's Office warns of scam, person claiming to be from AT&T

According to a post on their Facebook page, there are reports of a scammer claiming to be a representative from AT&T making the rounds.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 11:15 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Sheriff's Office has a scam warning for you.

The scammer will tell potential victims that there is an error with their AT&T account and to fix it, they need a social security number.

These calls are reportedly happening later at night.

According to AT&T's website, they will never call, text, or email you for personal information.

To learn how to report this scam to AT&T, click here.

Phishing attempts and how to identify them

With phishing, a scammer pretends to be a legitimate person or organization to trick you into revealing personal or financial information. That information may include credit card numbers, social security numbers, or passwords.

We want all customers to know that we won’t ask for personal or account information through phone calls, email, or text messages. If you get such a message, you should report it to AT&T Internet Security atabuse@att.net. You can also forward email to the Anti-Phishing Working Group atreportphishing@antiphishing.org or report it to the FTC.
 
Learn more here. 

