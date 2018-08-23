Parke County Sheriff credits social media for catching a suspected sex offender

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A sex offender is back behind bars and law enforcement say it's all thanks to social media.

On Thursday, we first told you about a chase that happened in Terre Haute that ended in arrest.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole says they couldn't have caught the man if it weren't for you...and technology.

Officers were searching for Roger 'Joe' Ball.

He's facing charges for failing to register as a sex offender.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office posted an alert on social media, giving his description.

That's when people started sharing tips...saying they had seen him hotel hopping in Terre Haute.

Using these tips, Terre Haute Police found Bell near Fairbanks Park.

Sheriff Cole says all of this played out only one day after posting his picture on social media.

"You just take that from 30 people who are trying to find somebody to thousands of people that are on alert," Sheriff Cole said.

Bell is currently in the Parke County Jail.