Parke County Courthouse construction wraps up

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Parke County Courthouse has been restored to its former glory.
Work started in 2015 to fix leaks in the clock tower.
After that, more work was needed after crews found issues with the roof and gutters.
After three years, the project finally wrapped up, and the scaffolding that surrounded the building was taken down.
Locals say they're happy it's down in plenty of time before the Covered Bridge Festival starts.
