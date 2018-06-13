Clear

Parke Co home considered a total loss after early morning fire

It happened around 7:30 Wednesday Morning, in Bellmore.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 1:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A Parke County home is considered a total loss after an early morning fire.

Fire chief Jason Games told us one person was inside at the time, thankfully, the person got out okay.

Several first responders were on-hand to get the fire out quickly.

The Red Cross was also called in to assist the homeowners.

We're working to find out why this structure caught fire.

