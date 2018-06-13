Parke Co home considered a total loss after early morning fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A Parke County home is considered a total loss after an early morning fire.
It happened around 7:30 Wednesday Morning, in Bellmore.
Fire chief Jason Games told us one person was inside at the time, thankfully, the person got out okay.
Several first responders were on-hand to get the fire out quickly.
The Red Cross was also called in to assist the homeowners.
We're working to find out why this structure caught fire.
