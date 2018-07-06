VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Don't let the heat keep you and your kids away from summer fun.
Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute Parks and Recreation has been hosting mobile recreation events.
They bring out a mobile activities trailer to various parks hours of fun.
There are just a few more days left to get in on the mobile fun.
To learn more click here.
Related Content
- Park department sets up mobile recreation center
- Parks Department collecting holiday recyclables
- Office of Attorney General’s Mobile Operations Center to visit Parke and Fountain Counties
- Parks department hosts holiday recycling program
- Vigo County Parks Department Making Syrup At Prairie Creek Park
- Crisis Pregnancy Center now offering services through Medical Mobile Unit
- Work begins on Aquatic Center parking spaces
- West Terre Haute Police Department makes donation to community center
- Vigo County Health Department set to hold tire amnesty
- Vincennes parks department looks ahead to 2018 projects