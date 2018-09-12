Paris man killed when he hit a deer on his motorcycle

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois man was killed after a Tuesday night motorcycle crash.
It happened just before 8:00 south of the town of Vermilion.
According to police, 59-year-old Bruce Savard was on his motorcycle when he hit a deer.
First responders took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Savard was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
