Paris man killed when he hit a deer on his motorcycle

A Paris, Illinois man was killed after a Tuesday night motorcycle crash.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 2:14 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Paris, Illinois man was killed after a Tuesday night motorcycle crash.

It happened just before 8:00 south of the town of Vermilion.

According to police, 59-year-old Bruce Savard was on his motorcycle when he hit a deer.

First responders took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Savard was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

