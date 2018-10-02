Clear

Paris, Illinois Wendy's robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspects

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 2:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Employees at a Paris, Illinois restaurant were robbed at gunpoint.

According to the Paris, Illinois Police Department, the employees at Wendy's were forced into a walk-in freezer, while two men robbed the store at gunpoint.

It happened just before 10:00 on Monday night.

Police say two men walked into the store and demanded money.

Both men were described as being 5 foot 11 inches and 170 lbs, with medium builds.

No customers were inside at the time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

