PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A false alarm caused a scare at a Paris, Illinois hospital.

Just before noon on Thursday, police received a phone call about an active shooter at Horizon Health, the former Paris Community Hospital.

Police from several departments responded to the hospital quickly learning there was no active shooter.

Police called the incident a "situation of misinformation."

During the investigation, police placed Crestwood School on lockdown.