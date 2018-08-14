Paramedic facing more than a dozen charges for forging prescriptions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A local paramedic is facing more than a dozen charges.
25 year-old Cole Worley is facing 8 felony charges of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit and 7 more for possession of a schedule 2 substance.
According to court documents, Worley had several prescriptions of Adderall filled for his sister at different pharmacies around town.
Police say Worley's husband is a doctor at Regional Hospital.
They say Worley took his husband's prescription pad and forged his signature.
He then reportedly used a private stamp to fill out the prescriptions for himself.
Worley is currently out on bond.
