Clear

Papa John’s founder resigns as chairman of the board after acknowledging use of racial slur

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: John H. Schnatter, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Papa John's International, Inc. rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell at NASDAQ MarketSite on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

In a statement released by Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John’s, Schnatter said reports attributing use of “inappropriate and hurtful” language to him were true.

Posted: Jul. 12, 2018 12:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Papa John’s says founder John Schnatter has resigned as chairman of the board. The company made the announcement late Wednesday, hours after Schnatter apologized for using a racial slur during a conference call in May.

Scroll for more content...

The apology comes after Forbes cited an anonymous source saying the pizza chain’s marketing firm broke ties with the company afterward. Forbes said Schnatter used the N-word during a media training exercise. When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.

In a statement released by Louisville, Kentucky-based Papa John’s, Schnatter said reports attributing use of “inappropriate and hurtful” language to him were true.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and hot
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

7th Annual Sportsman's Day

Image

Body found in Wabash river

Image

Sunny is hot is going to be a continuing theme as we head for the weekend.

Image

North Terre Haute Little League

Image

Three THS wrestlers

Image

Nikki Bonilla leading

Image

ISU to face Colorado

Image

Granda leading

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights

Image

Ohhhh wanna dance with somebody: council approves changes to ordinance

Image

Rubber ducks race down the Wabash to support Catholic Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

I hope you dance... permit ordinance changes

Image

Growers talk tariffs, Farm Bill during Donnelly visit

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness