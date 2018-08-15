Pantheon Theater Project moving forward

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Pantheon Theater project in Vincennes is taking its next step towards completion.
On Tuesday, a board voted on the specifics for the interior design.
They detailed the specifics in a 'request for quotations' document.
That document will be made available to interested architects this Friday.
Bids will then open up next Friday at the clerk treasurer's office.
The contract could be awarded at the September meeting.
