Pancakes for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have the chance to chow down on some delicious pancakes all while supporting a good cause.
The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute is a pancake day.
It's coming up this Saturday, September 29th.
It happens from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
All you have to do stop by the VFW in Terre Haute at 12th and Mulberry Streets.
The money raised will help support local kids
