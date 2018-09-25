Pancakes for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You will have the chance to chow down on some delicious pancakes all while supporting a good cause.

The Kiwanis Club of Terre Haute is a pancake day.

It's coming up this Saturday, September 29th.

It happens from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

All you have to do stop by the VFW in Terre Haute at 12th and Mulberry Streets.

The money raised will help support local kids