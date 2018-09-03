Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - It's like something out of a movie. marching bands, decorative floats, and people as far as the eye can see.

12-year-old Wyatt Walker says, "I like it that they give out candy. I like that we can be here and that we can hear bands from other towns."

The Palestine labor day parade wraps up what organizers say is one of the biggest weekends for the small town.

Palestine Chamber of Commerce president Luke McNair says, "It is super important. It brings a lot of people in, money. Just brings a little life to this small town."

The main event is the Palestine Pioneer City rodeo. The rodeo is in its 65th year. When McNair says the event brings in a lot of people, he is not kidding.

McNair says, "We have 1,400 people here and we had over 8,000 people show up for the rodeo this weekend."

That's almost six times the population of Palestine. Many of those visitors came out for one last celebration Monday morning.

McNair says, "We're lining up the parade and getting everything ready for the last day of festivals. It's been a great weekend. We've had a lot of fun in town this weekend. It's just a good way to finish the day."

160 entries signed up for the parade.