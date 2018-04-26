Clear

Palace: Prince William to be best man at Harry's wedding

It’s a family affair: Britain’s royal officials say Prince Harry has asked elder brother Prince William to be best man at his wedding next month.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 11:46 AM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 11:46 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — It’s a family affair: Britain’s royal officials say Prince Harry has asked elder brother Prince William to be best man at his wedding next month.

Scroll for more content...

Kensington Palace said Thursday that William is “honored” to be playing the key role when Harry marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Harry was best man when William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in 2011.

About 600 guests have been invited to watch 33-year-old Harry and Markle, who is 36, tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. About 2,600 neighbors, staff and specially selected members of the public will get to greet the couple outside the chapel.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 49°
Casey
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Colder This Weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It