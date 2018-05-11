TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The annual Paint the Town Pink carnation sale is underway today!

You can purchase one carnation for $1 or spend a little more and buy a bouquet at these locations:

WTHI-TV

Baesler's Market

Meadows Shopping Center by MCL and Stein Mart

Rural King

UAP Medical Office Bldg.

First Financial Bank Downtown Main Office, Springhill, Southland, and West Terre Haute

First Farmers Bank & Trust Honey Creek, Brazil and Sullivan locations,

Brazil Shell Station

Sullivan Sunoco.

The money is used to help pay for mammograms, wigs and other items breast cancer patients may need.