TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The annual Paint the Town Pink carnation sale is underway today!
You can purchase one carnation for $1 or spend a little more and buy a bouquet at these locations:
WTHI-TV
Baesler's Market
Meadows Shopping Center by MCL and Stein Mart
Rural King
UAP Medical Office Bldg.
First Financial Bank Downtown Main Office, Springhill, Southland, and West Terre Haute
First Farmers Bank & Trust Honey Creek, Brazil and Sullivan locations,
Brazil Shell Station
Sullivan Sunoco.
The money is used to help pay for mammograms, wigs and other items breast cancer patients may need.
