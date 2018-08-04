Clear

Packing healthy lunches for back to school time

With school starting, families have a lot of things to do to prepare.

Aug. 3, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, families have a lot of things to do to prepare.

One of those things? Shopping for and preparing school lunches.

It's no surprise that getting kids back into the groove of healthy eating after the summer can be challenging.

If you plan on packing your child's lunch, remember to do your best to keep it healthy.

One local dietitian says protein is a key ingredient to everyday meals.

She says to start introducing healthy foods earlier rather than later.

"I think it would be nice to kind of get a jump on things. Now, I know it's only a few days before school starts, but nothing like the time right now to get going and introducing healthier foods," Tracy Arani said.

Other things you can add in your kid's lunch are cheese cubes, nuts, or beans.

