Pace car for Pacer: NBA's Victor Oladipo to start Indy 500

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo will drive the pace car in the Indianapolis 500.

Posted: May. 17, 2018 10:30 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 11:11 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo will drive the pace car in the Indianapolis 500.

He will lead the 33-car field to the starting line in a 2019 Corvette ZR1 on May 27. The car can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.85 seconds and reach a top track speed of 212 mph.

Oladipo was a fan favorite at Indiana University before he gave up his final year of eligibility to enter the draft.

He was acquired in last summer's trade for Paul George and blossomed into an All-Star in his first season with the Pacers. He averaged 23.1 points last season and is considered the front-runner for the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

