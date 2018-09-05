One person killed in crash involving dump truck

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Emergency crews were on the scene of a serious crash in Vigo County on Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 9:00 on State Road 641.

Police have confirmed one person has died.

According to a preliminary report, police say the driver of the pickup truck turned into the path of the dump truck.

The jaws of life were brought in to remove two people from inside.

The driver was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

The passenger and a family pet were both taken to area hospitals.

It is unclear if the driver or the passenger was killed at this time.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.