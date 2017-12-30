BOP records show Shahadey's release

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update in the case against a former Vigo County Deputy Sheriff.

Frank Shahadey has been released from prison. That’s according to the Federal Bureau of Prison’s online records.

This comes after pleading guilty to several charges.

The FBI launched an investigation into both Shahadey and Franklin Fennell in 2016. Fennell is a former Facilities Director at Vigo Schools.

Shahadey pleaded guilty to taking more than $80 thousand dollars from local schools in a kickback scheme. In that plea deal he was to serve 16 months in prison, and 2 years supervised release. He also has to pay restitution.

Shahadey was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Meanwhile, a jury recently found Franklin Fennell guilty on multiple counts. They include stealing federal funds, wire fraud, and lying to federal agents.

Fennell is still waiting for his sentencing.