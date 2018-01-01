TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We all know the benefits of being a hard worker, but there are also benefits to taking time off.

today is "National Plan A Vacation" day, and vacations bring many benefits.

Including a biggie...stress relief!

Terre Haute resident Ruthanne Kutch says, we all need to take some time to relax and recharge.

"You need to get away, ya know, like with your family or your husband, but you need to get away from all the stress and turmoil of what goes on in your everyday life. And it feels so good to come back home and then you feel so relieved of all the stress that you've been going through before you left."

Although many people don't use their days off, the hope is that people will plan ahead, and do so!