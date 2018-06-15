PLUS graduation helps inmates at wabash valley correctional facility

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A graduation at the Wabash Valley Corrections Facility marks the completion of 88 inmates in the PLUS program.

PLUS, or purposeful living units serve, offers inmates alternatives to rehabilitation. The purpose is to help offenders change their way of thinking and life. Inmates take classes three times a week and can several different modules.

The 16-month program also offers offenders the opportunity to participate in community service. Examples include quilt making, sewing, and other crafts. Inmates will produce goods that are then donating to communities in need.

The graduation Friday marks the completion of this program by the inmates.

For inmate Edward Ivy, the program has changed the way he handles problems.

Ivy says, "I used to be if it was bad then it was a domino effect, everything else would be bad. The plus program has taught me that you do not have to be a prisoner of your circumstances. You can overcome your circumstances with a positive attitude and the right outlook."