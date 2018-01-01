wx_icon Terre Haute 20°

PHOTOS: Winter weather hits the Wabash Valley Jan. 12

Check out these photos from our reporters out in the field and from News 10 viewers.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 6:31 AM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 6:46 AM

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Winter weather is hitting the Wabash Valley hard after moving into the area Thursday night. 

Check out these photos from our reporters out in the field and from News 10  viewers. If you would like to submit a photo, click here

Photo Gallery 7 Images

Interstate 70 and U.S. 41 in Terre Haute (WTHI Photo, Brittany Earl)
Interstate 70 and U.S. 41 in Terre Haute (WTHI Photo, Brittany Earl)
Interstate 70 and U.S. 41 in Terre Haute (WTHI Photo, Brittany Earl)
A look in Clark County, Illinois (WTHI Photo, Kiley Thomas)
Knox County roads covered in snow and ice (WTHI Photo, Mike Lowe)
Knox County roads covered in snow and ice (WTHI Photo, Mike Lowe)
Knox County roads covered in snow and ice (WTHI Photo, Mike Lowe)

