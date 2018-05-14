Clear

Owners of popular Brazil restaurant say they are thrilled to reopen after fire

Mario Brothers restaurant open for business

Mario Brothers restaurant is back in business after a fire left it shut down for several months.

Posted: May. 14, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: May. 14, 2018 4:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Brazil, Indiana restaurant is back in business after a fire left it shut down for several months.

Scroll for more content...

Back in February, a fire in the kitchen of the Mario Brothers restaurant forced them to shut their doors. 

According to the Brail fire chief, it started in a cooler in the back of the building.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

LINK | Crews work to reopen Mario Brothers Restaurant after fire

The owners of the family-owned business say they are thrilled to be up and running again.

On Friday, they received a plaque for operating in the community for 20 years.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Storms Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It