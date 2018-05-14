Owners of popular Brazil restaurant say they are thrilled to reopen after fire

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Brazil, Indiana restaurant is back in business after a fire left it shut down for several months.

Back in February, a fire in the kitchen of the Mario Brothers restaurant forced them to shut their doors.

According to the Brail fire chief, it started in a cooler in the back of the building.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The owners of the family-owned business say they are thrilled to be up and running again.

On Friday, they received a plaque for operating in the community for 20 years.