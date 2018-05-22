Owners: Honey Creek Mall not closing, but expect differences in the future

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's business as usual for Brenda Thompson. She's happy to make the sale, at The Buckle at Honey Creek Mall in Terre Haute. She's not worried that her neighbor, Macy's recently closed.



"Still people have to come in. People are still shopping brick and mortar stores," Thompson said.

She added Macy's and Carson's have nothing to do with her store's financial standing.

However, what about the big picture for Honey Creek Mall? Are the empty spaces the beginning of the end?

News 10, reached out to Stacey Keating with CBL Properties in Tennessee. The company owns the mall and several others in the country.

"When people traditionally think of a mall, they think of a few fashion anchors stores. They think of primarily apparel retail in general, and we're really trying to change that up," Keating said.

She then addressed the rumors that the mall is closing.

"I think that there is absolutely no basis in reality for that assertion," she said.

Keating said the businesses that have left are strictly handling their own issues and not the mall's.

There is a plan moving forward to fill those empty spaces left behind. Keating said the Wabash Valley should look at what's happening to their other malls similar to Honey Creek's size, like in Bloomington, Illinois.

They've recently added an H&M and Planet Fitness. Those businesses are replacing a former JC Penney's that closed.

Keating said Terre Haute could see these types of places at Honey Creek Mall. They would be places the traditional shopper may not expect.

"So, (we're) really giving people more reasons to come to the property outside of shopping. We are looking to add more dining, and more entertainment usage, like movie theaters," Keating said.

It's worth noting that these potential additions are likely several months, to years away.

Meanwhile, mall workers like Brenda Thompson are on board with those changes. She said she plans to be there for them.

"We're not going anywhere! We just signed a 10-year lease. So that's positive. That's great!"