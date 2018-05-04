Owner of Terre Haute Hokkaido restaurant arrested as part of a statewide tax fraud investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The owners of seven Teppanyaki/Hokkaido restaurants across Indiana are being charged for a failure to pay state taxes.
The charges stem from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.
They allege the owners of restaurants failed to pay over $8 million in sales taxes to the state between 2014 to 2016.
In Terre Haute, the owner of Hokkaido Japanese Buffet, Ji Rong Lin, was charged with corrupt business influence, two counts of theft, and two counts of failure to remit taxes held in trust.
The Hokkaido Japanese Buffet is located on U.S. 41 near the Vigo County Fairgrounds.
Other cities with a location involved in the investigation include three locations in Indianapolis, one in Lafayette, one in Fort Wayne, and one in Marion,
Investigators say they found evidence that the owners of the chain took part in cash skimming to hide underreported cash sales.
They say this totaled 46 percent of the restaurant's sales, but the restaurant only reported to the state it made up less than five percent of sales.
An initial hearing date hasn't been set.
Shuai Li: Corrupt business Influence (Level 5 Felony), two counts of Theft (D Felonies) and two counts of Failure to Remit Taxes held in Trust (D Felonies). Owner of Teppanyaki Grill Supreme Buffet, located at 9701 E. Washington Street in Indianapolis.
Chunhua Wang: Corrupt Business Influence (Level 5 Felony), two counts of theft (Level 5 & 6 Felonies), and two counts of Failure to remit Taxes Held in Trust (Level 6 Felonies). Owner of Teppanyaki Grill Super Buffet, Inc., located at 2641 Maple Point Drive in Lafayette.
Guo Wu Wu: Corrupt Business Influence (Level 5 Felony), two counts of Theft (Level 6 Felonies) and two counts Failure to Remit Taxes held in Trust (Level 6 Felonies). Owner of Teppanyaki Supreme Buffet 285, Inc., located at 285 E. Coliseum Boulevard in Fort Wayne.
Jin Qui Zhao: Corrupt Business Influence (Level 5 Felony), Two counts of Theft (Level 6 Felonies) and two counts of Failure to Remit Taxes held in Trust (Level 6 Felonies). Owner of Teppanyaki Buffet, Inc., located at 1310 W. 38th Street in Marion.
Ji Rong Lin: Corrupt Business Influence (Level 5 Felony), two counts of Theft (Level 6 Felonies) and two counts of Failure to Remit Taxes held in Trust (Level 6 Felonies). Owner of Hokkaido Japanese Buffet, Inc., located at 380 S. Highway 41 in Terre Haute.
Guang Feng Li: Corrupt Business Influence (Level 5 Felony), four counts of Theft (Level 6 Felonies) and four counts of Failure to remit Taxes held in Trust (Level 6 Felonies). Owner of China King Feng, LLC., located at 2535 E. Main Street Suite 108 in Plainfield and of Teppanyaki Grill Supreme Buffet, located at 9701 E. Washington Street in Indianapolis.
Sheng Yi Li: Corrupt Business Influence (Level 5 Felony), three counts of Theft (Level 5 and 6 Felonies) and three counts of Failure to Remit Taxes held in Trust (Level 6 Felonies). Owner of Teppanyaki West, Inc., located at 5390 W. 38th Street in Indianapolis.