Owen County man arrested for child sex crimes

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Owen County man is behind bars for sex crimes involving children.

On Wednesday, the Owen County Sheriff's Department arrested 66-year-old William Bergman of Spencer.

The investigation began in August of 2017.

Police charged Bergman with child molesting and possession of child pornography.

During the investigation into the sex crimes, Bergman was arrested on drug charges. That was in September of last year.

In May of this year, he was arrested again for dealing meth, promoting prostitution, making an unlawful proposition, and maintaining a common nuisance.

He was arrested for the child sex crimes while he was already in the Owen County Jail for the previous arrests.