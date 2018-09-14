Overnight fire damages restaurant

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant was heavily damaged by an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called to the Taco Bell/KFC in Clinton at around 3:30 Friday morning. That's on State Road 163.

News 10 talked with Brady Anderson.

He's the division chief with Black Diamond Fire Department.

He tells us they believe the fire was an electrical problem in the air handling system.

No injuries were reported with this fire.