CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant was heavily damaged by an early morning fire.
Firefighters were called to the Taco Bell/KFC in Clinton at around 3:30 Friday morning. That's on State Road 163.
News 10 talked with Brady Anderson.
He's the division chief with Black Diamond Fire Department.
He tells us they believe the fire was an electrical problem in the air handling system.
No injuries were reported with this fire.
Related Content
- Overnight fire damages restaurant
- Overnight fire claims a life
- Home destroyed by overnight fire
- Fire crews respond to overnight barn fire
- Late night fire damages home
- New airport restaurant restaurant ready for takeoff
- Popular Brazil restaurant reopens months after fire
- Terre Haute home destroyed by overnight fire
- Overnight West Terre Haute fire under investigation
- Vincennes business damaged by fire temporarily relocates
Scroll for more content...