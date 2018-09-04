Overnight West Terre Haute fire under investigation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire crews are investigating after an overnight fire in West Terre Haute.
It happened on South 3rd Street.
Emergency crews responded to the fire just before midnight.
At this time, we're still working to get more information.
We can tell you investigators arrived on the scene to take photos.
News 10 crews also saw police putting up crime scene tape.
Honey Creek, Sugar Creek, and Shepherdsville Fire Departments all responded to the scene.
