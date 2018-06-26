PRINCETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Over a week later, crews continue to work on the scene of a train derailment in southern Indiana.
Scroll for more content...
It happened on State Road 64 and US Highway 41 in Princeton.
Nearly 70 homes were evacuated at the time of the explosion.
No injuries were reported.
CSX told News 10 crews are still working on the site through restoration efforts.
A cause for the crash has yet to be released.
Related Content
- Over a week later, crews continue to work at the site of a southern Indiana train derailment
- Amtrak train derails in Washington; fatalities reported
- "It sounded like a jet engine" Train derails in Princeton Indiana
- Train speeding 50 mph over limit before deadly derailment
- 4 people injured when trains collide, derail in Kentucky
- Train derailment cleanup underway, residents can submit reimbursement requests
- Crews unearth human skull at Terre Haute construction site
- Crews start work on Terre Haute roads
- Crews start work on Terre Haut sidewalks
- Flooding continues in Eugene, Indiana