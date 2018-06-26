Clear

Over a week later, crews continue to work at the site of a southern Indiana train derailment

(Aerial picture from Princeton, Indiana train derailment - photo courtesy: Indiana State Police/Twitter)

It happened on State Road 64 and US Highway 41 in Princeton.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 3:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PRINCETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Over a week later, crews continue to work on the scene of a train derailment in southern Indiana.

Scroll for more content...

It happened on State Road 64 and US Highway 41 in Princeton.

Nearly 70 homes were evacuated at the time of the explosion.

No injuries were reported.

CSX told News 10 crews are still working on the site through restoration efforts.

A cause for the crash has yet to be released.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It