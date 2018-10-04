Over 6.5 million pounds of beef recalled over salmonella concerns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Arizona-based company that distributes meat products to Indiana is recalling 6.5 million pounds of raw beef products.
JBS Tolleson says their products may have been contaminated with salmonella.
The products were packaged on various dates between July 26, 2018 and September 7, 2018. They were distributed to retail locations nationwide.
There have been 57 illnesses reported in 16 states in connection with the beef. We do not know if any of those illnesses reported were in Indiana.
Anyone who purchased the products are urged to throw them away or return them.
For a product list, click here.
For a list of product labels, click here.
For more on the recall, click here.
