Out of Food: Clay County Youth Food program needs your help to feed children in need

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Youth Food Program needs your help to keep serving meals.

The program says Terre Haute Catholic Charities can no longer help feed kids this summer, and it has yet to offer anything for the upcoming school year.

The program serves close to 800 kids weekly.

If you'd like to help, you can donate your time to pack and deliver meals, as well as money and food.

To see where and how you can help, call the Clay County YMCA at 812-442-6761.