TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now, there are 900 children in Vigo County in the CASA program but only 78 volunteers on board to help.
That's why the organization is asking for your help.
CASA leaders held an organizational meeting on Wednesday night at the Vigo County Public Library.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY CASA
The advocates help abused and neglected children through the court system.
Organizers say they need all of the help they can get.
"The numbers are not...they're not going down with the epidemics of the opioids in our area. The cases are coming in quite regularly. Having new volunteers is crucial to our program. Our children need it. They need you," Glenna Cheeseman, from CASA said.
There are 98 kids on the waiting list.
Cheeseman said last year, CASA served around 1,300 children.
They're already on track to exceed that number this year.
Related Content
- "...Our children need it. They need you," Vigo County CASA in need of your help
- ISU works to help Vigo County CASA
- American Legion riders participate in Tom Newport Memorial Ride, benefits Vigo County CASA
- CASA Gala honors volunteers
- Sullivan County begins first ever CASA program
- Vigo County beach to close
- Donation benefits Vigo County park
- Knox County CASA works to educate people about their cause
- Vigo County property tax deadline nearing
- Vigo County Juvenile Center getting upgrades