TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now, there are 900 children in Vigo County in the CASA program but only 78 volunteers on board to help.

That's why the organization is asking for your help.

CASA leaders held an organizational meeting on Wednesday night at the Vigo County Public Library.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

The advocates help abused and neglected children through the court system.

Organizers say they need all of the help they can get.

"The numbers are not...they're not going down with the epidemics of the opioids in our area. The cases are coming in quite regularly. Having new volunteers is crucial to our program. Our children need it. They need you," Glenna Cheeseman, from CASA said.

There are 98 kids on the waiting list.

Cheeseman said last year, CASA served around 1,300 children.

They're already on track to exceed that number this year.