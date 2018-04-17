'Our Earth is basically letting us know that something is not right' NAACP discusses climate change in light of Earth Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The whacky weather we've had lately is what some consider a major sign from Earth.

"Our Earth is basically letting us know that something is not right," said Denise Abdul-Rahman.

With Earth Day just days away, the Greater Terre Haute NAACP discussed climate change and ways to combat it.

Abdul-Rahman is the NAACP Indiana Environmental & Climate Justice Chair.

"What is occurring is that as we put out greenhouse gases, or what are called CO2 or carbon pollution, into our atmosphere, it is warming the temperatures," she said, "and those temperatures are melting our glaciers and causing flooding."

"Also because the temperature is getting hotter, it's making us experience drought and hotter climate temperatures," she continued, "and it also has a way of creating what's called a Polar Vortex, which we're starting to see with weather patterns that are unusual than normal."

While concerns about climate change were neck and neck at the time of our Twitter poll, Abdul-Rahman says it's something you should consider learning more about.

"We should care for a lot of reasons because it's going to impact our households," she said, "You're going to pay more for energy because fossil fuel is becoming more expensive. You should care because if your house isn't weatherized, then you're going to pay more in energy costs. Also, as the climate gets hotter, a lot of cities are starting to build resiliency plans. You're going to need cooling stations, so we'll have to check on our elderly that do not want to use air conditioning. We need to make sure that they're at some facility that has a cool climate within it."

Abdul-Rahman says the violent storms and tragedies in areas like Texas and Puerto Rico also play a role.

"With Hurricane Katrina, what happened in Puerto Rico and Texas recently, those travesties that are occurring," she said, "It's going to impact us here at home as it relates to agriculture."

"Also with the hot, hot heat, it's going to impact our agriculture," she added, "So we're going to pay more for food, it's going to impact our farmers. So it's all very much connected."

That's why in light of Earth Day on April 22nd, groups like the NAACP hope you'll look into ways to help preserve the planet.

"Come Earth Day, April 22nd, everybody turn off their lights for a substantial amount of time to save energy," she said, "That way your power company will not have to use greenhouse gases in order to energize your home."

Abdul-Rahman also suggests picking up trash in your community, along with planting trees as they release Oxygen into the air, as well as cutting down on transportation.

"You can walk and carpool, catch the bus because automobiles put out emissions that impact the climate," she said, "and we can be less wasteful because as we use waste, it gets burned in incinerators, and that goes into our atmosphere and impacts our ozone."