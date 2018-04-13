Ottercreek Fire Department starting #LoveWabashValley positive trend on social media

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Otter Creek fire department is saving lives and spreading positivity. One hashtag at a time.

The department posted on it's Facebook page last month, stating they wanted others to share positive things happening in the community.

Lieutenant Josh Craft came up with the hashtag, #LoveWabashValley.

All while hoping to out-weigh the negative posts we see every day.

"Turning things around and making things a more positive environment. It starts with your own community, and then it gets infectious, and then it hopefully grows out to be nationwide," said Craft.

Nyla Bass is a student at Indiana State University.

She says her timeline is usually filled with negativity.

"People are saying nasty rude comments and just being all around rude and mean to each other," said Bass.

Another student says we should try to look past the negative, by seeing more positive posts.

"I think it makes a big difference what we allow ourselves to see on social media," said Kylie Wertz.

The fire department is asking for you to post the good things, and use the hashtag.

However, not all the posts have to be about yourself.

"Good things that you see other people doing, anything that could shine a positive light on anything that people do day to day," said Craft.

Bass says she may be the one to start the trend.

"Say like, I saw a good deed in the community, or I did a good deed... Maybe then i'll use it," said Bass.

Craft just hopes it will bring the community closer.

"We just want to bring our community together, and stop the division. Just try to make it a happier, more positive place to live," said Craft.

The department is asking everyone to start sharing positive stories on social media, while using #LoveWabashValley.

They're also inviting the community to join them at their upcoming events.

You can see a list of their events here https://www.facebook.com/pg/Ottercreekfire/events/?ref=page_internal