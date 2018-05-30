Oswald walked in on a group of people in her basement, documents reveal murder victim's final minutes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on the murder of Alice "Anita" Oswald.

She's the woman who was reported missing on November 10th of last year.

Three days later, police say an arsonist burnt her house down.

Moving forward to last Friday, the Las Vegas Police arrested Kenneth Pitts, Jr.

He has now been charged with Oswald's murder.

Back in January of 2017, police arrested Pitts on theft charges.

He was accused of stealing cash from Oswald.

Oswald called police often to receive updates on the case, telling police she now carried a gun and wasn't afraid to use it.

According to the report, Oswald would back up those words in what turned out to be her final actions.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed in Pitts' murder case, Terre Haute Police believe Oswald came home on November 9th to find at least three people in her basement, and one on lookout.

Police believe Oswald confronted Pitts and shot him in the face, but she did not kill him.

That's when police say they think Pitts beat Oswald to death with a hatchet handle.

Pitts allegedly put Oswald's body in her maroon Honda CRV and dumped both into a rural pond in eastern Vigo County, not far from his home.

Another witness told police that back in April, he last saw Pitts driving a maroon van that was missing a rear window.

He was said to also have changed his appearance and had fake identification.

Pitts reportedly said he was planning to leave town because the police were onto him.

In the end, the Las Vegas Police were the ones who found him.

Pitts was set to go before a fugitive judge on Tuesday morning, but court records have not updated.