Ornamental Pear trees could be causing you stress

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With spring in full force, you may be seeing some pink and white blooming trees all around the Wabash Valley.

These are known as ornamental trees.

"Generally refers to a tree whose main characteristics, the main reason that you would want it as part of your landscape is because it flowers or sets pretty fruit."

Ryan Cummins is co-owner of the Apple House in Terre Haute.

He says the white flowering trees are known as ornamental pear trees, but they used to be called "Bradford Pears".

"One of the problems with Bradford pears was actually the potential for significant storm damage that a lot of people found out after the trees got larger."

That's because the trees can have large branches with small trunks.

And although some people say overpopulation can be a problem, Cummins says it's not as big of a deal as it used to be.

"Fruit is only gonna be a concern if you have different varieties of pears that are in close proximity where pollination occurs."

But Cummins says if you want to take the safe way, there are other types of flowering trees that look about the same.

"There are other choices of flowering trees that we have, or different varieties of ornamental cherry, serviceberry, and others that are similar in the appearance and everything that might be good choices."

So if you do choose an ornamental tree for your yard, it's never a bad idea to look at all the options.