Organizers get ready for Route 40 Fest

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil, Indiana leaders are preparing for a good time.

Planning is underway for the Route 40 Fest.

It's an annual event that celebrates the historic roadway.

Some of the activities include live music, crafts, vendors, and even a cruise-in.

"It's really grown exponentially this year. We've had some troubles...but we really pushed through that to figure out logistically how we can make this look great...and we're really excited," Josh Alsip said.

Route 40 takes place on Saturday, September 15th.

As part of the festival, organizers will close down U.S. Route 40, from Route 59 to Depot Street.

It starts at 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.