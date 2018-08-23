Organizer responds to concerns about Diesel Fest after party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Diesel Fest weekend draws large crowds to Terre Haute and is a money maker for the city but some are concerned about safety after hours.

Official Scheid Diesel Extravaganza events are happening at the Vigo county fairgrounds but across the street and past the Vigo Dodge car dealership an after party is planned in a vacant lot. That party is getting a lot of attention and the organizers says it has not all been positive.

Some area business owners have concerns about the party planned on the six acre lot. Vigo Dodge Dealership President Michael Tom says the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza has been good for business and he's never had issues before but this year he is hiring security for the first time. He says it is to prepare for the after party happening near his business.

Tom says, "It's going to be really crowded. The road is narrow. I'm afraid somebody could possibly get hurt."

Olivia Kirchner is organizing what is being called the Official Diesel After Party. The party is not affiliated with with Scheid Diesel.

Kirchner says she moved the party outside Terre Haute city limits when her permit was denied. She had hoped to host the party at her new business, Exclusive Event Center located on Locust Street, and use the money she made from the party for her start-up.

Kirchner says, "We have all these people that come from out of town to our city and they make all this money off of us and it's like why can't one of us make this money and then put it, not only put it back into our city, but feed our families off of this."

Kirchner worked with her attorney at Ellis Law to secure this location where crews are now working to clear and level the lot.

Four to five hundred people are expected at the three day block party.

Kirchner explains she has all the necessary paperwork and the party is happening but she understands why some may have concerns.

"I would expect for every business to have concerns as I would if it was in my area, around my business, but what I would like to also make clear is that we're taking every step and every precaution that we can, knowingly, to make sure this is safe for, not only all the people attending but for all the businesses around."

Kirchner says she has hired the same security company being used at the fairgrounds. She has also canceled the burnout contest to alleviate safety concerns.

"We are no longer going to be doing the burnouts just due to safety issues and and that's what the commissioner attorney, the sheriff and my attorney's office did agree upon."

The after party starts at 9pm each night. It is twenty dollars at the gate.

