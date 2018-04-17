Organizations cleaning Hoosier roads in annual 'Trash Bash'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - INDOT, Adopt-a-Highway volunteers, and Department of Correction crews took park in some spring cleaning this weekend. That's with Indiana's Trash Bash Program.

Scroll for more content...

Officials say the program has taken place for more than a dozen years. This year marks the first time the cleaning event took place over the course of one weekend, April 13th-15th.

Organizers say INDOT maintenance staff members across the state aim their focus on cleaning the first day of the event. They say staff members take a break from their everyday tasks of maintaining the roads, bridges and roadsides to focus on litter collection.

After that, the cleaning responsibility falls into the hands of other volunteers.

INDOT says $5.8 million dollars is spent annually by the department to accomplish litter pick-up each year along the state's 11,000 lane miles of roadway.

INDOT adds that 22,123 bags of trash were collected from state and federal roads over the past five years by INDOT and Department of Correction crews.

