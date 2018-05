TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group that dedicates itself to helping others received a gift on Wednesday.

Fleschner, Stark, Tanoos, and Newlin gave the Wabash Valley Health Center a check.

It was worth around $5,000 dollars.

The health center serves people in need by offering them healthcare options at affordable costs.

Leaders are currently in the middle of renovating the dental facility.

The check will help towards that goal.