America's most iconic cookie is launching some spicy new flavors.
Oreo is introducing wasabi and hot chicken wings cookies.
This is not the company's first off-beat flavor.
But you likely won't find these flavors on store shelves anytime soon.
Currently, they're only available in China.
So Americans who are desperate to try the new flavors of Oreos can either head to Beijing or pay the shipping, as both flavors are available on eBay.
What do you think? Would you try these new flavors? Sound off in the comments below!
Related Content
- Oreo rolls out wasabi, hot chicken wing flavors
- Bubble gum-flavored children's Advil recalled
- Your love of chicken wings might have helped a local charity
- US regulators renew scrutiny of menthol, tobacco flavors
- Brigadier General retires at 181st intelligence wing
- Feathers ruffled over chickens in the city
- Wings Etc. coming to Plaza North Shopping Center
- Wings and charity: Community Day helps local kids
- High school students check out 181st Intelligence Wing
- Feathers fly as chicken shortage shuts KFCs across Britain
Scroll for more content...