Order through the McDonald's app, and get free fries for the rest of 2018

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fridays are fry days for McDonald's customers who order using the fast food chain's mobile app.
For the rest of 2018, the Golden Arches will give customers free french fries every Friday, as long as you spend at least $1 and place your order using their app.
To take advantage of the offer, you will need to register with McDonald's using either your email address or a Facebook account.
