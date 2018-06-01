Order in the court: Contender for the world's largest gavel unveiled in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois county is attempting to break another world record...and this one involves justice.

The artist behind all of the big things you'll find in Clark County made a gavel.

You can find the gavel in Marshall at the Clark County Courthouse.

The giant sculpture was unveiled on Friday night.

It joins the list of the larger than life items in Casey.

It is 61 feet tall, 17 feet long, and 36 feet wide.

The Guinness Book of World Records will measure it later this year.