Clear

Order in the court: Contender for the world's largest gavel unveiled in Marshall

An Illinois county is attempting to break another world record...and this one involves justice.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 10:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois county is attempting to break another world record...and this one involves justice.

Scroll for more content...

The artist behind all of the big things you'll find in Clark County made a gavel.

You can find the gavel in Marshall at the Clark County Courthouse.

The giant sculpture was unveiled on Friday night.

It joins the list of the larger than life items in Casey.

It is 61 feet tall, 17 feet long, and 36 feet wide.

The Guinness Book of World Records will measure it later this year.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Clearing overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It