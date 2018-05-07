Opioid recovery center opens in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The opioid epidemic continues to be a very real problem for families near and far.

People who needed recovery locally had to drive as far as Indianapolis for treatment. Gov. Eric Holcomb says it was a goal to have an opioid treatment program within an hour drive from every county in the state of Indiana.

Western Indiana Recovery Services officially opened it's doors for treatment Monday. This is the first opioid recovery center in Vigo County.

Dr. Jennifer Hutchens, acting chief of addiction services at the Hamilton Center, says there has been a need for this type of recovery for nearly ten years now.

"If you really want to become sober from opioids, this is the treatment for you," Dr. Hutchens said.

The facility partnered with The Hamilton Center and Sagamore Medical Recovery Services. A treatment plan was created that combines the drug methadone and behavior counseling. The hope is to tackle both the physical and mental side of the recovery process.

"This treatment may not be for everyone, but it is right for those who really really need it," Dr. Hutchens said. "To be able to offer this among the menu of other things is very important."

Dr. Christian Shaw, medical director, says he is excited to finally launch a treatment he believes is lacking in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

"You just give them the tools and you watch them come from such a painful life to really recovering," Dr. Shaw said. "It really is a

special and rewarding experience."

There are five dosing stations, an area for group therapy and rooms for one-on-one counseling. Patients can be proactive with their recovery.

"They are able to better parents to their children," Dr. Hutchens said. "They are able to keep their families together and they are able to live functional lives."

Hutchens says there is a specific length of time for the treatment program. She says it can take between three to six weeks to complete the recommended dosage of the drug, methadone. The recovery process is molded to fit the needs of each patient.

Western Indiana Recovery Services accepts Medicaid patients.

The facility is accepting appointments only. They hope to have walk-ins in the future. To make an appointment, call 812-231-8484.