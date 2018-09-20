One year later: Mattoon High School shooter to be sentenced next month

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - One year ago, things turned scary for students and staff at Mattoon High School in Illinois.
A shooting happened in the school's cafeteria.
Next month, a judge will sentence the student who pleaded guilty in the case.
The 15-year-old took a gun into the school and fired shots.
One student survived being shot in the incident.
A teacher, Angela McQueen tackled the suspect.
The community hailed her as a hero for potentially saving lives.
