One year later: Mattoon High School shooter to be sentenced next month

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - One year ago, things turned scary for students and staff at Mattoon High School in Illinois.

A shooting happened in the school's cafeteria.

Next month, a judge will sentence the student who pleaded guilty in the case.

The 15-year-old took a gun into the school and fired shots.

One student survived being shot in the incident.

A teacher, Angela McQueen tackled the suspect.

The community hailed her as a hero for potentially saving lives.